Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms arrest of kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kansas was apprehended in Belize on Tuesday. Scott was wanted in connection to the disappearance of a 43-year-old Omaha woman, Cari Allen.

According to the news release: "DCSO investigators went to Topeka and worked with the Topeka Police Department in an attempt to locate Scott and Allen. While in Topeka, investigators learned that Scott had boarded a flight and left the United States.

The investigation continued and a warrant was issued for Aldrick Scott for Kidnapping. DCSO enlisted the Metro Fugitive Task Force and the United States Marshal Service in the pursuit of Scott."

Scott is still in Belize. The sheriff's office says that he will have an extradition hearing later this week.

"The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshal Service, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department for their assistance in this case," according to the release.

The sheriff's office is still searching for Allen. They say that anyone with information is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.

