Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed with 3 News Now that an arrest warrant has been issued for suspect Aldrick Scott in connection to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen.

47-year-old Aldrick Scott is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony, according to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court.

The arrest warrant states Scott allegedly abducted Allen on Nov. 20.

Allen was last seen on Nov. 19 around 11 p.m. at her home near 168th and Blondo.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking to bring a resolution to the case. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed, on Nov. 25, they are searching Pheasant Point Landfill and other areas such as the neighborhood near 168th and Blondo Streets.

A search warrant in Topeka, Kansas was executed in relation to Cari Allen's disappearance, on Nov. 22. The Topeka Police Department said it was assisting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office with an investigation, according to a report by the CBS affiliate in Topeka, WBIW.

Anyone with information on Cari's whereabouts is encouraged to call the tip line at 402-444-6000.

SEE MORE: Douglas County Sheriff is searching Pheasant Point Landfill, other areas for missing woman

Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as law enforcement continues investigation

Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen: 'Just totally sad'

Topeka police execute search warrant in connection to a missing Douglas County woman

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.