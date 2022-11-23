Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen: 'Just totally sad'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen. She hasn't been seen since Saturday at 11 p.m.

In Topeka, Kansas police staged a search on a warrant related to the case at a residence.

The sheriff's office describes Cari as 5 feet tall and 130 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes. But, she's also a mom and neighbor.

"Just totally sad, just overall sad. I feel for her family," said one neighbor who asked us not to use her name.

"We aren't direct neighbors, but you know, in this community, you want to hope for the best and you don't want anything bad to happen," neighbor Katelyn Massey said.

Allen lives on 167th Street. There's a collective sense of shock among residents. A neighbor they're used to seeing isn't safe at home.

"I would always come back up around here and I would see her either sitting outside or mowing the lawn, and so I would just say 'Hi' and 'How's your day going?' as I passed by," neighbor Micah Rhodes said.

Rhodes calls their neighborhood a "family."

"When someone a couple houses down from you is missing and you don't know what the reason is or where she is, and knowing that she has family left behind wondering as well, it just tugs at your heartstrings," Rhodes said.

Despite not knowing her personally, neighbors can't help but feel a connection to her.

"Something like this happens and you kind of have to step back and realize there are other things going on in the world than your own personal life," Rhodes said.

Anyone with information on Cari's whereabouts is encouraged to call the tip line at 402-444-6000.

