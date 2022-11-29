Former instructors and friends speak out about Aldrick Scott who's wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Investigators are still searching for 43-year-old Cari Allen, who's been missing since Nov. 19. Douglas County has an arrest warrant out for a suspect, Aldrick Scott, in connection to her disappearance.

Scott,47, is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony, according to the warrant issued in court.

A neighbor of Cari's tells 3 News Now, Cari and Aldrick had been dating but had broken up.

According to his website, Scott is a military veteran, graphic designer and interested in martial arts.

That's how Anthony Nelson and Rico Steele remember him: Nelson taught him Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"It just seems so far out of his character. He was such a quiet guy, such a humble guy, like, it's weird. He never treated anybody bad in class," Nelson said.

Steele owns RS MMA & Fitness, the martial arts academy where Scott learned the craft.

"Wow, when I heard the news, I cannot believe that it's him," Steele said.

The arrest warrant states Scott allegedly abducted Allen on Nov. 20.

"I'm worried about him. I'm worried about the other family. I'm hoping it's not true," Steele said.

Steele describes Scott as an "incredible student," who worked hard, was respectful and never caused any problems.

"It really makes me feel like if I had been able to keep in touch with him. You know what I mean. And keep talking to him or whatever, maybe I could have helped to avoid the whole situation. Now we have two families that are gonna be you know, undoubtedly torn up and torn apart," Steele said.

"The majority of people that I've ever had in my class were there for the reason of self-betterment. They weren't there to hurt anybody, and to know that this possibly could have happened, is terrible," Nelson said.

Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed search parties are still happening for Cari. They've been searching areas like Pheasant Point Landfill and 168th and Blondo Streets.

