Bond set for man who allegedly shot OPD officer at Westroads Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The suspect connected to the shooting of an Omaha Police officer at Westroads Mall on Friday afternoon appeared in court on Monday.

Kenya Jenkins, 21, had his bond set at $10 million.

County Attorney Don Kleine said he was happy with the high bond.

“Extremely serious charges," said Kleine. "I think a $10 million bond is appropriate. We agree with the judge.”

Jenkins faces charges of first-degree assault on an officer, which Kleine says actually carries a bigger penalty than attempted murder.

"We were looking for the highest penalty," says Kleine.

Police said Jenkins shot at Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck four times during a struggle that ensued after he was detained for allegedly shoplifting t-shirts at JC Penney.

Jenkins was arrested later Friday after a high speed chase on I-80.

Jenkins is being held in Douglas County Corrections.

Authorities believe Jenkins could be from the Chicago area.

Police said Wittstruck was in stable condition and recovering over the weekend. Wittstruck has been with the Omaha Police Department since 2016.

In court, prosecutors said Wittstruck could face long-term damage and may need additional surgery.

