Bond set for Bellevue father whose children were found dead in his home

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bond has been set for 36-year-old Adam Price whose two children were found dead in his Bellevue home earlier this month.

After being transferred to Sarpy County from California on Thursday, Price appeared before a judge Friday morning where his bond was set at $2.5 million.

If Price is able to provide 10% of the $2.5 million bond and is released from jail, he must not have contact with anyone under 19-years-old according to court documents.

Price is charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death after his children, Emily, 5, and Theodore, 3, were found dead in his home.

RELATED: Bellevue Police investigating after two children found dead

His next court appearance is planned for June 15.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.