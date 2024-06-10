Born to dance or act? Locally-created show for kids set to become stage production

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Do you know a teen or adult who loves to dance? An actor who's 10 to 13 years old? Mister K's Clubhouse - the show - is about to become a live stage play.



The production is called Mister K's Toy Chest of Dreams!

Auditions are Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13.

Additional information is available here.

KMTV featured the show's creator, Kerron Stark, in 2023 for Positively the Heartland.

Mister K's Clubhouse is available to watch on DBTV on Roku or Fire Stick, on Omaha Public Access (Cox Channel 22) and YouTube.

