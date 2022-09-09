Boys Town water rescue Friday morning; person trapped under mower in lake

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a spokesperson for the Boys Town Police Department, there was an emergency call for a water rescue at 8:08 a.m.

A mower was found upside down in the lake at Boys Town and a person was trapped underneath the mower. The individual was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, say police.

The spokesperson also noted that all groundskeeping in Boys Town is done by staff and not contracted out. The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.