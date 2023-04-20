Watch Now
Braces Omaha seeking teachers in need of new smile

Braces Omaha is launching its fourth annual Smiles for Teachers Program that will provide one local teacher with a free aligner or braces treatment.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Apr 20, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the fourth consecutive year, Braces Omaha is looking to help a local educator shape their smile.

Omaha orthodontist Dr. Clarke Stevens is encouraging Omaha teachers to apply for its Smiles for Teachers program.

The program rewards one Omaha educator with a free aligner or braces treatment.

Clarke says Braces Omaha wants every teacher to feel confident with their smile as they shape the leaders of tomorrow, and that teachers play an instrumental role in shaping the future and helping others succeed.

Omaha teachers have until Friday, April 28 to apply. To do so, click here.

Braces Omaha will review each application and select semi-finalists. The semi-finalists will be announced, and public voting for the final recipient will take place from Wednesday, May 3, to Friday, May 12.

