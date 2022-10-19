Braces Omaha to reward Omaha student in Empower Human Kindness initiative

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It is National Bullying Prevention Month and for the third year in a row, Braces Omaha is rewarding a local student for their kindness.

It’s all part of its Empower Human Kindness initiative where Omaha K-12 students can nominate themselves or be nominated by a teacher, parent, coach or community leader for making a difference at school and in the community with their acts of kindness.

The winner receives $1,000 to spend however they like.

Braces Omaha’s Dr. Clarke Stevens says he loves hearing about the kindness in our community and rewarding the ambassador is the icing on the cake.

“It’s a really sweet experience. We have gone to the schools both times and given it to them at school, and it’s been a surprise for them,” Dr. Stevens said. “Last year, Tanya thought she was in trouble when everybody started coming in. She was worried when they called her name. It was fun. It was a really nice thing to do it that way.”

Dr. Stevens said after Tanya won last year, she used the money to buy books and other materials for the students she tutored.

To nominate someone and to learn more, click here.

Nominations will be accepted until November 3.

The Empower Human Kindness Ambassador will be announced ahead of World Kindness Day which is November 14.

