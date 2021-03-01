Menu

Andy Hoffman, co-founder of Team Jack, passes away

Photo provided
A funeral service is being held for Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 19:51:43-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Andy Hoffman, co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, passed away on Monday.

The Team Jack Twitter account made the announcement late Monday afternoon.

Team Jack is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money to fund impactful pediatric brain cancer research and works to create national awareness for the disease.

Andy's son, Jack, made national news when the 7 year old who battles childhood brain cancer ran for a touchdown in Nebraska's spring football game in 2013.

Then Andy, himself, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July of 2020.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after the death of Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman:

“Andy’s death is tragic, and Melissa and I join Nebraskans in praying for his family. When Jack broke away on that unforgettable 69-yard touchdown run, our whole state adopted the Hoffmans as part of our families — rooting for Jack and all those fighting pediatric brain cancer. Andy — by helping share Jack’s story — helped raise awareness and money to fight back against the terrible disease. His family and legacy will continue to make Nebraskans proud.”

