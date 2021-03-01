Andy Hoffman, co-founder of Team Jack, passes away

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Andy Hoffman, co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation, passed away on Monday.

The Team Jack Twitter account made the announcement late Monday afternoon.

We are deeply saddened to share that our co-founder, @andrewjhoffman, passed away this morning from glioblastoma. Andy was our fearless leader who loved his family with all his heart. Andy, we love you & we promise to honor your legacy by fighting harder than ever for kids. pic.twitter.com/EQdYmtqsvB — Team Jack (@TeamJack) March 1, 2021

Team Jack is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money to fund impactful pediatric brain cancer research and works to create national awareness for the disease.

Andy's son, Jack, made national news when the 7 year old who battles childhood brain cancer ran for a touchdown in Nebraska's spring football game in 2013.

.@andrewjhoffman's view of son Jack Hoffman's memorable TD run was obstructed.



The roar of the fans told him all he needed to know about the highlight of the 2013 @HuskerFBNation Spring Game.



"I'll never forget the crowd, the sound."



Full video ➡️ https://t.co/whmwF2tSwA pic.twitter.com/SE0UKkB74a — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) May 4, 2020

Then Andy, himself, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July of 2020.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after the death of Team Jack co-founder Andy Hoffman:

“Andy’s death is tragic, and Melissa and I join Nebraskans in praying for his family. When Jack broke away on that unforgettable 69-yard touchdown run, our whole state adopted the Hoffmans as part of our families — rooting for Jack and all those fighting pediatric brain cancer. Andy — by helping share Jack’s story — helped raise awareness and money to fight back against the terrible disease. His family and legacy will continue to make Nebraskans proud.”