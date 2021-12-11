BREAKING: Arrest made in connection to the vandalism of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — An arrest has been made in connection to the vandalism of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, according to Omaha police.

David Orlawski, 42, was arrested by Omaha Police Friday evening in connection to the destruction of property investigation.

Orlawski is charged with Felony Criminal Mischief greater than $5,000. Authorities say he also has an outstanding felony warrant out of Council Bluffs for a similar charge.

