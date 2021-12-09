Omaha Police release video of man damaging Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge; ask for help identifying him

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are attempting to identify a man seen in a video damaging the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Investigators obtained the video which shows a white male in a dark suit coat, pants and a baseball cap damaging the electronic equipment used to control the lights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, submit a tip through this website or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

See the video of the suspect above.

