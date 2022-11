OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department, a caller reported hearing gunshots near 50th and Miami Streets at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders found a deceased male victim with an apparent gunshot wound in a house near 49th and Corby Streets. Homicide investigators are on the scene.

