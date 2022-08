OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday morning Omaha Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis Streets. OPD says they have set up a perimeter and are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story.

Molly Hudson/KMTV OPD at crime scene perimeter near 52nd and Curtis 8/30/2022

Molly Hudson/KMTV Police presence near 52nd and Curtis Streets

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.