BREAKTHROUGHS AND HOPE: Ahead of annual walk, local families describe T1D research momentum

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's no longer a question of if, but when - because of how quickly things are advancing with Type 1 diabetes research. Local families, the Thompsons and Hills, believe a cure is around the corner.



Karissa and James Thompson's daughter, Peighton, was diagnosed with T1D when she was three years old. Her first significant symptom was excessive thirst.

Wayne Hill was diagnosed with T1D 23 years ago. He'd lost more than 40 pounds in less than a week.

In addition to encouraging neighbors to join them at the 2025 Breakthrough T1D Walk at Mahoney State Park, the families ask that everyone - regardless of age or family history - consider getting screened for Type 1 diabetes.

It's the sort of thing you remember.

"September 30th of 2015," James Thompson said as his wife, Karissa, finished his sentence.

As a nurse, Karissa also recalled her daughter's unquenchable thirst. The family went to the hospital.

"Within two hours, we were in a room upstairs. Her A1C was 10.6 so we knew right then Peighton had Type 1," Karissa explained.

Peighton was just three years old.

At the time of his diagnosis, Wayne Hill was in middle school. A multi-sport athlete, he said it was wrestling season.

"And I weighed in on Monday at 148 pounds and on Friday, I weighed 104. So, I lost 44 pounds in the matter of a week."

The families didn't know each other before they were brought together by Breakthrough T1D, formerly the Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation.

"You never grow out of (the disease)," Wayne said.

"Your'e still a juvenille at heart," his wife, Allie, joked.

When the couple met, she explained, Wayne was part of a trial for a medication called Afrezza.

"So, you don't have to even prick. You inhale and the insulin goes into your body that way," she said - explaining how it works.

Medication. Monitors. Pumps and more.

These breakthroughs directly link back to local events like the annual walk.

The goal this year is to raise $450,000.

"There are a lot of families out there that deal with these daily struggles and trying to remind them there's hope. Being able to see thousands of people walking for one mission," James Thompson reassured.

That mission is curing Type 1 diabetes and improving everyday life in the meantime.

The Breakthrough T1D Walk returns to Mahoney State Park in Ashland, and KMTV proudly returns as a sponsor of the event.

Sunday, October 5

Activities start at 11:30am; the walk begins at 1:00pm

Learn more at this website

The Thompsons and Hills emphasize screening, which can be done with a simple blood test. They say it's not just for children or people with a family history of T1D.

A form is available at this website for a free, at-home kit.

