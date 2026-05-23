Brief tornado touchdown south of Plattsmouth on Friday evening

OMAHA - A brief tornado was reported south of Plattsmouth, NE on Friday. near the town of Murray on HWY 75. This led to a tornado warning for Cass County, NE and Mills County IA during the 5pm hour on Friday evening.

A trained spotter from the national weather service reported multiple funnel clouds nearby Murray, NE, including a brief tornado. There were several funnel cloud reports as the storm slowly moved into Iowa, north of Bartlett.

Several viewer photos show a funnel cloud nearby Murray, and a well-defined shelf cloud near Tabor, and a visible wall cloud west of Emmerson, in the vicinity of the tornado-warned storm at that time.

The tornado warning was allowed to expire at 6:30 p.m.

No damage has been reported from this brief tornado in Cass County, NE.

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