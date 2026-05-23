Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brief tornado touchdown south of Plattsmouth on Friday evening

The NWS confirmed a brief tornado was spotted near Murray, NE on Friday evening.
Posted

OMAHA - A brief tornado was reported south of Plattsmouth, NE on Friday. near the town of Murray on HWY 75. This led to a tornado warning for Cass County, NE and Mills County IA during the 5pm hour on Friday evening.

A trained spotter from the national weather service reported multiple funnel clouds nearby Murray, NE, including a brief tornado. There were several funnel cloud reports as the storm slowly moved into Iowa, north of Bartlett.

Meteorologist Tim Schmidt at 5:48pm when the storm was east of Bartlett, NE

Several viewer photos show a funnel cloud nearby Murray, and a well-defined shelf cloud near Tabor, and a visible wall cloud west of Emmerson, in the vicinity of the tornado-warned storm at that time.

In Murray, NE - Photo credit to Cathy S.
Near Emerson, IA on HWY 34 - Photo credit to Justin S.
Tabor Cemetery near Tabor, IA - Photo credit to Emilie R.

The tornado warning was allowed to expire at 6:30 p.m.

No damage has been reported from this brief tornado in Cass County, NE.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood