Brock Solar Farm update: Nemaha county discusses adding zoning committee

BROCK, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors are upset that farmland surrounding them will soon turn into solar paneled rows.

On Wednesday, the Nemaha County Commissioners met to discuss adding a zoning committee.

Right now the county, where the Village of Brock is located, is one of only nine counties in Nebraska that doesn’t have zoning regulations.

Because of this, companies like National Grid Renewables who is developing this solar farm, are able to build so close to these homes.

Now the board didn’t take any action on creating the committee but is starting the conversation to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

