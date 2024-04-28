Can you help find a journal missing from Elkhorn Prospect Hill Cemetery?

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — When Aspen Seemann died in 2016, community support helped his family heal. Now, his parents hope neighbors can help them find something irreplaceable: the journal which family and friends signed for years as they'd visit Aspen's grave.



Aspen's tombstone at Elkhorn Prospect Hill Cemetery was damaged by Friday's EF3 tornado.

The missing journal, which features a picture of Aspen with his dog on the cover, was kept in a waterproof container.

If you see the journal, would you email news@3newsnow.com? Then, we'll get in touch with Aspen's mom.

