Can you help find a journal missing from Elkhorn Prospect Hill Cemetery?

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — When Aspen Seemann died in 2016, community support helped his family heal. Now, his parents hope neighbors can help them find something irreplaceable: the journal which family and friends signed for years as they'd visit Aspen's grave.
- Aspen's tombstone at Elkhorn Prospect Hill Cemetery was damaged by Friday's EF3 tornado.
- The missing journal, which features a picture of Aspen with his dog on the cover, was kept in a waterproof container.
- If you see the journal, would you email news@3newsnow.com? Then, we'll get in touch with Aspen's mom.
