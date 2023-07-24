Caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's through music therapy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Legendary singer Tony Bennett died Friday morning after battling with Alzheimer's for three years. After Bennett was diagnosed, he worked to reduce the stigma around the disease and open up conversations.

In the wake of his death, 3 News Now talked with local people impacted by the disease and how they've learned to care for their loved ones.

Peggie Sweet was one of those people.

"My journey with Alzheimer's started with denial… We didn't know what was happening," she said.

The disease affects more than six million Americans according to the Alzheimer's Association.

"We see him every week… he really thrives by seeing his grandkids," said Jessica Duncan with the Alzheimer's Association, Iowa Chapter.

Duncan is also a caregiver for her loved one, who has been battling with Alzheimer's for four years.

Both Sweet and Duncan are just two of the 11 million learning how to care for their loved ones dealing with Alzheimer's.

"My loved one is non-verbal," said Duncan. "And so that's a really kind difficult way to communicate with memory ailing, as well, and so music has actually been very helpful for us."

Listening to music isn't just for enjoyment, as many diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia listen to it for therapeutic reasons.

Julia Chytil, the Director of Programs with the Alzheimer's Association, Nebraska Chapter said music that they liked can help relax them.

"It can be a positive memory for the caregiver through sometimes a negative or hard situation," added Duncan.

While it can relax them, it is also a way to bring out their personalities.

"The one thing that I realized when I would take him on car rides is that the music spoke to him," said Sweet.

Music is just one of the ways families can connect with their loved ones. But with caregiving, there are challenges that come with it which is why Chytil recommends finding support.

"Learn about the disease, that's really important for the whole family, so that everyone is on the same page and can talk about it."

The Alzheimer's Association does have a 24/7 helpline that can help offer guidance at 1-800-272-3900.

