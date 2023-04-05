Case against former Husker coach Mickey Joseph dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to our news partners at KLKN in Lincoln, the assault case against former Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph was dismissed in a Lancaster County court by Judge Laurie Yardley Wednesday.

In December the University of Nebraska Lincoln cut ties with Joseph after he was charged with one count of assault by strangulation or suffocation following an incident at his home.

The charges were dropped this morning because the alleged victim refused to testify or respond when law enforcement attempted to make contact with the victim. Court records show that an officer in Arizona says that the victim was at her residence in Maricopa County, but refused to answer the door when an attempt was made to serve her a subpoena.

