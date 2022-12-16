The University of Nebraska officially cuts ties with Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed on Friday that former Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is no longer employed by the Husker football program.

A spokesman said in an emailed statement: "Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University. We have no additional comment at this time."

Joseph is charged in Lancaster County with one count of assault by strangulation or suffocation, which is a class 3A felony, in connection to an incident on Nov. 30. He is out of jail on bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

