Watch Now
Sports

Actions

The University of Nebraska officially cuts ties with Mickey Joseph

Nebraska Michigan Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Nebraska Michigan Football
Posted at 3:21 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 16:21:46-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed on Friday that former Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph is no longer employed by the Husker football program.

A spokesman said in an emailed statement: "Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University. We have no additional comment at this time."

Joseph is charged in Lancaster County with one count of assault by strangulation or suffocation, which is a class 3A felony, in connection to an incident on Nov. 30. He is out of jail on bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

RELATED: Arrest affidavit alleges Mickey Joseph strangled and punched woman; judge sets bond set at 10% of $20k

Arrest affidavit alleges Joseph strangled, punched woman

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6