CB Walk to End Alzheimer's returns Saturday after record breaking year in 2023, advancements in treatment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to the Iowa Western Community College campus Saturday, September 26.

3 News Now's Zach Williamson caught up with Alzheimer's Association Iowa Program Director Jessica Duncan ahead of the event.



Duncan tells us about the progress they're making in treatments for those suffering with Alzheimer's and dementia, her own firsthand experience with her father, and how the disease impacts so many people.

Zach is serving as the emcee for the event for the second consecutive year.

To donate, help raise funds, or learn more about the walk— click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a cause that I hold very close to my heart — ending Alzheimer's and dementia.

I have lost two grandfathers to it — and one of my uncles is suffering from it now.

I’m definitely not alone — 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — with more than 11 million family members and friends serving as caregivers.

In Iowa alone — more than 62,000 are living with the disease — and there are nearly 100,000 family members serving caregivers

But we can help make a difference through events like the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

I served as the emcee last year — and will once again this year.

In 2023 — more than $100,000 was raised — a record for the CB walk.

Those funds helping make significant progress.

“What we are seeing is their progression is slowing through this IV infusion. This IV infusion is called Leqembi, it's eligible for people in their early stages,” Alzheimer’s Association Program Director Jessica Duncan explained.

She added, “And we even have a more advanced drug that is coming. Donanemab, Kinsula, there’s different names for them, but it's showing at least 20 percent more effectiveness. So, we’re really getting that ball rolling, and this is just the start.”

Duncan has been an incredible advocate — and has lived it firsthand.

“It's really tough because you lose that person not once, but multiple times,” she explained.

Her dad lost his fight to dementia this year. He was just 58 years old.

"This is the first year I’m a purple flower, purple means I had someone who passed away. He passed away in February,” Duncan said. “Now I get to share his stories and make sure he’s watching down from above.”

You still have time to raise money or donate — and of course attend the walk.

All the money goes towards care and support for patients and their families — and lifesaving research.

It’s happening this Saturday here at Iowa Western Community College. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the ceremony, and the walk through Iowa Western’s campus.

There will be vendors, food trucks, and fun for the whole family — along with informational and support booths on hand.

