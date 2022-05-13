Celebrate CB carnival and parade return to Council Bluffs for 50th anniversary

It’s been all fun and games in Council Bluffs as the city is holding its Celebrate CB pride week—the city’s longest-standing community event.

Activities have been going on since Monday, but the main attractions will be the carnival, which opened downtown by Bayliss Park Thursday, and the 50th anniversary of the parade. Both of the events were canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The 712 Initiative is in charge of Celebrate CB for the first time and is excited to bring the community back together again.

“I think people are really eager to get them back. With COVID and everything, it was a little bit off not having those activities and being able to bring those back into the community—people are excited about that,” 712 Initiative Director of Programming & Events Emily Winckler said. “They love their city, and they are passionate about that, and want people to know that. So being able to have this week dedicated solely to Council Bluffs is big for the community. “

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue and South Main Street.

It will consist of more than 100 entries and 74 floats centered around the theme Going for Gold.

Three notable athletes from Council Bluffs will be recognized as Grand Marshalls for the parade. Thomas Gilman, a bronze medalist in wrestling at the 2020 Olympic games, David Kjeldgaard, a National Wrestling Hall of Famer, and Josh Turek, a four-time Paralympian in Wheelchair Basketball.

For more information on the parade, along with other events for Celebrate CB, click here.

