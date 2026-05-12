CENSORED: Blackstone speakeasy changes its name - for now - but continues legal fight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On the back of their t-shirts, it reads 'Haircuts: 0, Lawsuits: 1.'

The DiGiacomo family owns a speakeasy in Blackstone. It opened in April of 2025 under the name, The Barber Shop. Located underneath Blackstone Social, the bar's theme was a nod to Don DiGiacomo, their father, and Omaha's barbering history.

Months later, the Nebraska Board of Barber Examiners sent a certified letter saying, because The Barber Shop does not employ licensed barbers, the family could not use the word “barber” or “barber shop," nor could they display a barber pole.

With the backing of law students at University of Nebraska - Lincoln, as well as the Institute for Justice, the DiGiacomos are pursuing a free-speech lawsuit. In the meantime, they've changed the name of their business to The Censored Shop Blackstone - a change they expect to be temporary.

3 News Now sought reaction from the NBBE, which declined to comment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.