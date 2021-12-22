Charges amended to misdemeanors in 1-80 crash that took the life of La Vista father and son

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, a Lancaster County court amended charges against semi-truck driver Yorkwind Crawford. The charges were previously motor vehicle homicide by reckless/willful driving and were amended to reflect misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. The charges are in connection to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that occurred on Sept. 4.

The wreck claimed the lives of Mark Kaipust, 41, and his son, Taylor Kaipust, 7, of La Vista.

Crawford appeared in court today via Zoom and entered a plea of not guilty. His next court date is set for Feb. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m.

