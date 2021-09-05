Watch
La Vista father and son identified as I-80 fatal crash victims; arrest made

Posted at 12:58 PM, Sep 05, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday morning, an eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 (I-80) left two people dead and five others hospitalized. On Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) identified the two people who died as Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7, of La Vista.

The NSP said, “After preliminary investigation, investigators believe a semi, driven by Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, rear-ended another vehicle east of the 27th Street interchange. The semi then continued driving westbound for more than a mile and struck several other passenger vehicles west of the 27th Street interchange.”

Investigators believe speed and inattention were the primary causes of the crash.

Crawford was arrested for two alleged counts of motor vehicle homicide and was held in the Lancaster County Jail.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m., is still under investigation.

