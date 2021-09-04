Watch
‘Expect huge delays’ on I-80 westbound following a multi-vehicle crash

Belllevue Police Department Sgt. Sean Vest
Posted at 10:13 AM, Sep 04, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re heading to Lincoln for the first Husker home game, you may want to choose an alternate route. A multi-vehicle wreck is currently being cleaned up on both sides of the interstate.

Bellevue Police Department Officer Sgt. Sean Vest posted about the wreck on Twitter:

