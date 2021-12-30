Charges dismissed against Omaha police officer following completion of deferred judgment period

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, a misdemeanor charge against Omaha Police Officer Ja'Price Spears was dismissed. Spears was placed on administrative leave in June after he was originally charged on two counts of terroristic threats and a firearms charge.

On Oct. 6, Spears pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He was also given a deferred judgment and placed on probation. The deferred judgment gives a defendant charged with lower-level offenses a chance to have a plea withdrawn after completing a probationary program.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the charge was dismissed "on the motion of the prosecutor with prejudice" following the satisfactory completion of probation, say court records.

