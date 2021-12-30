Watch
Charges dismissed against Omaha police officer following completion of deferred judgment period

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 13:55:26-05

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, a misdemeanor charge against Omaha Police Officer Ja'Price Spears was dismissed. Spears was placed on administrative leave in June after he was originally charged on two counts of terroristic threats and a firearms charge.

On Oct. 6, Spears pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He was also given a deferred judgment and placed on probation. The deferred judgment gives a defendant charged with lower-level offenses a chance to have a plea withdrawn after completing a probationary program.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the charge was dismissed "on the motion of the prosecutor with prejudice" following the satisfactory completion of probation, say court records.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
