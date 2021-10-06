Omaha Police officer enters no-contest plea

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last June, Omaha Police Officer Ja'Price Spears was placed on leave and facing two alleged counts of terroristic threats and a firearms charge in connection with an April 7 incident in Sarpy County.

Omaha Police officer faces charges

On Wednesday, Spears entered a no-contest plea in connection to the incident on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

He was given a deferred judgment with nine months of probation and will appear in court next on January 13 in Sarpy County.

