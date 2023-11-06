CHEAP EATS: Sand Point

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A mother and son, who already run two popular food trucks, have started a new venture - an upscale, casual restaurant. Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster have been a success here in the Metro. But the owners say their dream was to always have a brick-and-mortar.

As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports, the owners say their new place allows them to share more of the New England cuisine they love so much with Omaha.

It's a new restaurant — specializing in New England cuisine.

"It's just a little different than anything else here in Omaha," said owner Bonnie Taylor. "There's an enormous amount of history and tradition in New England - and there's just so many flavor profiles there."

For owners Jonathon and Bonnie Taylor, Sand Point is about sharing their experiences.

"Sand Point is actually the name of the road that my grandparents' cabin is on," Jonathon explained. "I think it's a really great name because it does put you in mind of that kind of beachy ocean, seafood vibe. It's also that sentimental piece for us - that's really about our story and where we come from and why we're bringing this to Omaha," he smiled.

At Sand Point, you can take in some of their New England pics while savoring some of their favorite New England dishes.

That's where Chef Marcus Jones comes in.

He says customers can't get enough of their Lobster Bisque.

"People will order that by the cup, by the bowl and that's it," Marcus shared. "Usually this is going to be served with a shot of sherry. It changes the flavor and it just heightens the lobster in it. I figure we are one of the few (restaurants) that actually does the side of sherry. We want to keep it super traditional," he said.

Chef Marcus also prepared a Sand Point appetizer Nebraskans can appreciate Beef Tips served with Truffled Corn Sauce.

"We are here in Nebraska, but we definitely made it into a New England style. The beef just melts in your mouth. I promise it will melt in your mouth," he guaranteed.

The Pot Pie is a nod to the Northeast as well. It comes with plenty of veggies, seasoning - and your choice of protein.

"We do a vegetable style, we do chicken, we do a cod and we do a lobster," Marcus informed.

Serese: So, what's your favorite pot pie?

Marcus: I'm not going to lie, it's the lobster. I'm in Nebraska - how many times do I get lobster?

Serese: So, you come here - try the Lobster Pot Pie?

Marcus: Absolutely!

The mixture is crowned with their homemade puff pastry and a sprinkle of salt.

"People are like how do I eat this? So - that's part of the adventure," Chef Marcus revealed. "Some people use a fork and spoon. They do a knife and spoon - or they just tear it apart. It's part of the fun."

You can't have New England cuisine without New England seafood.

"Haddock is a white fish up in the Connecticut, Maine area. It's a nice thin fish. It's like catfish," he explained.

The Cornmeal Crusted Haddock is served on their specialty bun.

"I believe we are the only ones in the state that get these buns," he shared.

It also comes with their special bistro sauce.

Serese: What's in your bistro sauce?

Marcus: A little bit or horseradish, a little bit of Dijon and some secret ingredients I really can't tell you about.

The sauce is lathered on each bun and the fried Haddock is topped with lettuce and tomatoes. You can get the sandwich with the Parmesan Truffle Fries - another top seller.

Serese: Thank you for the trip to New England - it's been wonderful.

For this duo, Sand Point is just what they hoped it would be.

"We want them to be able to come in and just go (takes a deep breath) you know. I don't have to be at work for an hour, I'm here for lunch and I can just be," Bonnie exhaled.

Serese: So this has always been a part of the dream.

Jonathon: It sure has.

Sand Point just had its Grand Opening on Oct. 20. It is open Tuesday - Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The restaurant is located in the old Jack and Mary's building in Miracle Hills — 655 North 114th Street.

The owners say Sand Point has more to offer than seafood. They also serve burgers, steaks, duck and more. To see the full menu go to sandpointomaha.com.

The restaurant has an extensive wine collection - nearly 50 different wines that complement New England cuisine. Many of those wines you can purchase by the glass.

