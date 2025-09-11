CHI Health Center unveils new display boards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Chi Health Center revealed a major technology upgrade with brand new display boards.

The centerpiece scoreboard hasn't been replaced in 12 years. The new version features almost 380 more square feet of video display and 10 times more pixels than its predecessor.

"It's exciting. The technology today is far superior to what it was 10-12 years ago, and it was time for us to change," MECA President & CEO Roger Dixon said.

He highlighted four new panels on the lower inside of the scoreboard that will enhance the fan experience during games.

"Those that are on this for basketball on the court, the underneath display cases that show the stats... whatever you can do on the scoreboard, you can do on the underneath panels," Dixon said.

The upgrade extends beyond the main scoreboard.

The ribbon displays around the arena are new, as well as the display boards above the entrances to the floor and on the front of the scorers' tables.

The total cost of the project: $6.5 million.

Fans will see the new technology in action for the first time Tuesday evening when Creighton volleyball hosts Nebraska at the Chi Health Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

