CHI Health doctor highlights the importance of health screenings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — No matter what age you are or how healthy you may think that you may be, CHI Health says everyone should be making a visit to their primary healthcare provider at least once a year.

These screenings can ensure that you are up to date on any immunizations and medications that you may need and they can also help you get any needed treatment.

Most importantly, they can detect things that you may have missed and prevent them from getting worse.

Doctor Diva Wilson calls these "silent killers." One example is diabetes.

"If you don't get screened for it or follow it regularly and get checked for that, you may not know that you have diabetes. The major complications from diabetes, eye damage, kidney damage, damage to your nerves, a lot of people have no idea that they've had that damage. Sometimes it's too late by the time we see them," said Wilson.

She said forms of cancer such as breast, colon, lung, and skin cancer are also very serious diseases that can sneak up on you.

Right now is one of the best times to make that appointment as most insurance benefits restart at beginning of the year. You can get in for free or at a very low cost and be set for the year.

