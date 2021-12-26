Christmas Day crowds flock to Alamo Draft House for latest blockbusters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Christmas Day is a big day for moviegoers.

There's always a rush of families headed to the theater to see the newest movie.

Saturday was no different for Omaha's Alamo Draft House.

The two locations were busy with people seeing new releases and celebrating the holiday.

“We started doing it years ago, we actually got snowed in several years ago and couldn't leave town so we came to the theater. We came to see Spider-Man. We thought it was great, we really love the Spider-Man and the Marvel movies so we really try to catch them every time they come out.” said moviegoer April Hansen.

