Christmas past and present collide at Council Bluffs' Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour

The annual Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour returns to Council Bluffs Sunday, December 3 from 12-4:30 p.m.

This year's tour features eight different historical locations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’re paying a visit to the ghost of Christmas past today, and you have the opportunity to do so this weekend, too.

I’m Zach Williamson with 3 News Now in my hometown of Council Bluffs outside the historic Bregant House – also known as the ‘Little House’ in Council Bluffs.

This is just one of the eight historic locations embracing the holiday spirit. Let's head inside and learn some more about the Bregants and what to expect.

“What we’re trying to do is keep tradition alive. Keep history alive,” Preserve Council Bluffs Secretary Michelle Mutchler-Burns said.

There sure is plenty of it here.

“This house is so unique. It was custom built for Jean and Inez Bregant in 1912. “Inez was 42 inches tall and that’s just about the same height as this mantle piece. Jean was 46 inches tall,” Mutchler-Burns said.

“There isn’t another one like it on the planet.”

And Christmas was extra special in this house.

“They were married on Christmas Day in 1905,” she told me.

Mutchler-Burns says they try to keep the Bregant House as similar to the times as possible for the holiday tour

“This is an original feather tree,” she showed me. “It was actually released in the Sears catalog, it would’ve been Sears and Roebuck back then, in 1913.”

However, that won’t be the case for all the locations.

“Other places, yes, I think you’re going to see full glitz and glam.”

I’m not going to spoil it all for you here.

The tour runs from 12–4:30 p.m. Sunday, and you’re allowed to check out the locations in whatever order and at any pace you’d like.

The map for all eight locations and tickets are available at preservecouncilbluffs.org

Reporting in Council Bluffs Zach Williamson 3 News Now

