Church looks and sounds a little different at Urban Abbey's Ukelele Mass

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A lot of people spent time at church this weekend celebrating the holiday. That is no different for those who go to Urban Abbey near 10th and Jackson in downtown Omaha’s Old Market.

Sunday's service yesterday morning looked — and sounded — a little different than other Masses.

"It's been going on for a few years, and sometimes people will wear Hawaiian shirts," said Debra McKnight, reverend at Urban Abbey. "It began sort of out of necessity, we had available someone who could play ukelele, and then people started really enjoying it and coming and so we get a really full house on a Sunday that's normally low."

Urban Abbey is a combination coffeeshop-bookstore that hosts in-person worship events.

