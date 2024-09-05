Citing reliability and no need for water, solar generation is one way OPPD plans to meet growing demand

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Life for hundreds of thousands of us intersects with Omaha Public Power District. So, its decisions and direction are important.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson wanted to speak in-depth with President and CEO Javier Fernandez on the heels of such an extraordinary storm season, and, at a time of never-before-seen growth for the Omaha area.

This story is the fourth in a series of five. Fernandez details how building Platteview Solar in Saunders County shaped the utility's approach and explains why solar generation has a place in OPPD's portfolio.

Days before a town hall in Brock, Neb., about a proposed 1,700-acre solar project, 3 News Now's Mary Nelson talked to OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez about their solar projects and plans. To be clear, the District says it doesn't have a power purchase agreement right now for what's generated in Nemaha County. Also clear? Solar's reliability makes it attractive for the utility.

"Where does solar fit into the future of OPPD?," Nelson asked.

"No pun intended, but solar is bright - it has a bright future for OPPD," Fernandez said smiling.

Platteview Solar was OPPD's first utility-scale solar project - built on roughly 500 acres south of Yutan. The panels generate enough energy to power around 14,000 homes.

"Contrary to a lot of common belief, solar generation is very reliable. We've been measuring the sunrise and the sunset for centuries or millennia. We know when that facility's going to generate," Fernandez explained - saying it's not the only benefit.

"It requires zero water to operate... Having coal plants, natural gas plants - both of which require fuel to run and water to run is important. Having solar farms, which require no water to run is very, very important especially for those days where water's not necessarily available."

Though, getting Platteview Solar off the ground took work. Spring of 2021, neighbors in Saunders County voiced concerns. They worried about property values, and asked, what would happen to the land once the panels age out? County board members even voted down the project before ultimately approving construction.

Fernandez detailed how it was all instructive.

"How do we engage with county commissions, with local communities, be good neighbors, coordinate planning where the new solar farm goes, versus sewer, water, cemeteries, and how do we work well with other organizations? I think that it's a fantastic project and it's a great way for us to show how public entities in Nebraska can and have worked together for the benefit of our customers."

Fernandez is more inclined to call us customer-owners. Nebraska is a public power state - compared to an estimated 72% of America served by investor-owned utilities.

