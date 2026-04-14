City council approves land purchase for a new North Downtown pro soccer stadium and entertainment district

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - -The city council unanimously approved purchasing land for a new 11-acre professional soccer stadium and entertainment district in North Downtown. The $332 million project will feature a 6,500-seat stadium, shopping, and dining, with groundbreaking expected this fall. Despite concerns over unknown environmental cleanup costs, city leaders and Union Omaha officials believe the economic and community benefits outweigh the risks.

The city council voted unanimously to buy land for a new 11-acre professional soccer stadium and entertainment district

The reinvestment will feature a 6,500-seat stadium, shopping, and dining

While the city will be responsible for environmental remediation on the property, the exact cleanup costs will remain unknown until the purchase is complete.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Momentum to build a new professional soccer stadium and entertainment district in North Downtown continues to grow after the city council voted 7-0 to buy land for the 11-acre project.

The stadium will feature 6,500 fixed seats, alongside shopping and dining options. Developers told me they plan to break ground this fall.

While the council approved the purchase, Council member Brinker Harding expressed concerns regarding the sources and uses of funds, as well as environmental issues.

"I'd like to see this project go forward, but I do have some reservations," Harding said.

The city will be responsible for environmental remediation on the property. However, city staff cannot confirm the total remediation costs until the purchase is complete.

Despite these concerns, council members agreed the benefits of bringing a professional soccer stadium to downtown outweigh the risks.

"It's a $332,000,000 reinvestment in our city, downtown, and in a property that's been hard to redevelop in the past and is literally the front door of our community," a council member said.

Alexis Boulos, the chief operating officer and general manager for Union Omaha, applauded the council's decision.

"Having a place where we have a home for a professional athletic team in Omaha, um, would be a huge triumph or a city of a size that deserves to have professional athletics," Boulos said.

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