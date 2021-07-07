City of Omaha Celebrates America organizers looking for local talent to showcase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, August 28 the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert will take place with headliner Elvis Costello and The Imposters with special guest Wyclef Jean. In an effort to showcase local talent, organizers are looking for local acts to showcase throughout the day as well.

Musicians who are interested will be featured in the form of music videos that will run throughout the day and KPAO will lend studio time with professional lighting to help produce those videos.

If you're interested, you can apply by clicking here.

As a first step to participating, local musicians should complete a google form available at: https://bit.ly/3dEVcgm. The deadline to complete the google form is Monday, July 12th.



After a brief review period, bands will be notified whether their video has been selected to be included, or if they are eligible for one of a limited number of recording sessions hosted at the local KPAO Television studio. Those selected for the KPAO opportunity will be scheduled for studio time featuring professional audio, lighting and preset backline gear. Musicians will be able to create two different videos that will be considered for play during the Memorial Park concert. In addition, bands will receive copies of the final video files for their own use.



“We wanted a way to feature more local talent and we already have giant screens booked for the stage so featuring videos makes sense” said event organizer Vic Gutman. “Partnering with KPAO to provide studio time takes it a step further. Bands that are interested in that option will end up with professional video files they can use on social media and for submissions to further promote their music.”



Videos will play throughout the day as concert-goers arrive early to claim spots, picnic and enjoy the event experience.



The City of Omaha Celebrates America concert was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The 2019 event, which took place thanks to the generosity of anonymous private donors, featured national opener Chris Isaak and headliner Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. The fireworks show, expanded in 2019, will be enhanced even further in 2021, becoming one of the largest shows in the region.



As in years past, the concert will be free to the public and family-friendly. Live music will kick off early evening with fireworks starting at approximately 10 p.m.



The event is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation and professionally managed by local community event specialists Vic Gutman & Associates. For more information, visit www.MemorialParkConcert.com.

