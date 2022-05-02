City of Omaha holds job fair Monday through Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a job the city of Omaha is hiring.

The city is hosting a job fair and career expo Monday through Wednesday. All three days run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Omaha Public Safety Center located near 116th and Rainwood Road.

Both Monday and Tuesday are specifically for high school students and their families, while Wednesday is for the general public.

From seasonal employment to full-time careers, the city wants to show what it has to offer through its many departments.

"There are so many departments that can hire straight out of high school, or if you decide to go to college out of high school, they will hire you with that advanced degree here,” City of Omaha Human Resources’ Jake Behrns said. “Right now, I think we have over 100 positions open that are looking to hire right now and in the future. We want them to know what the different city departments do and how they help the city operate."

The departments that will be in attendance include human resources, fire, police, public works, parks & recreation, and the mayor’s office.

One position of emphasis is lifeguard. There needs to be 300 lifeguards to keep all the city’s pools open for regular hours throughout the summer.

"I think we're probably in the area of needing 35 to 40 more, and that's to make sure we can open all of the pools all summer long,” Behrns said. “Lifeguards—you can start at 15 years old, and there will be an on-site interview for lifeguards. So, if you're looking to be a lifeguard or if you're looking to have part-time seasonal employment throughout the summer, come on down to the job fair and you can get an on-the-spot interview with the parks department for that."

The city wants to make the fair as informative and interactive as possible.

There will also be heavy equipment and CDL simulators on hand to give potential hires an idea of what it is like driving one of the city’s plows or fire trucks.

For more information on available postitions through the city, click here.

