City of Omaha provides updates on storm cleanup efforts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The city of Omaha provided numerous updates on Sunday afternoon regarding storm cleanup efforts in the city. A round of severe weather wreaked havoc in the area late Friday and early Saturday.

City officials said FCC Environmental will collect storm debris from residential addresses along with regular garbage and recycling service beginning on July 12. This emergency collection will run for one week.

Tree debris can be placed in the 96-gallon trash carts or in brown yard waste bags on your regular day of collection. Pre-paid stickers will not be required this week, city officials said.

Larger tree debris can be bundled with rope or twine and placed at the curb next to the cart. Branches and limbs four feet in length or less, branches six inches in diameter or less, with a weight of approximately 40 pounds or less will be collected. Due to the additional volume, all collections this week may be delayed by one day. FCC will work Monday-Saturday to provide service.

Douglas County residents gather debris after storm

Larger limbs are only accepted at temporary drop-off locations. Those locations are:

Ta-Ha-Zouka Park-Elkhorn

Levi Carter Park

Al Veys Field-65 & Harrison

Hefflinger Park-112th & Maple

Towl Park-93rd & Center

156th & F

City officials said these sites are for residents only and "for hire" contractors will be turned away.

To avoid lengthy wait times, residents should use Al Veys Field, Levi Carter Park, and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. City officials said residents should use 48th Street or 60th Street to access Harrison Street and Al Veys Field. A power line is currently blocking 60th Street near “S."

City officials said repairs to damaged traffic signal equipment has been completed but signals that are not operating will be reset as power is restored to the impacted area.

"This process continues today and will continue until OPPD completes power restoration," the city said in a release. "At intersections where signals are still out, drivers should follow 4-way stop procedures. Some signals will still be out during the Monday rush hour."

ALSO SEE: Nebraska Public Power District provides updates on power outages

According to the city, only 15 streets remain partially inaccessible due to power lines in the streets.

"These streets will be cleared and reopened after OPPD is able to remove the power lines," the city said in a release. "Reports of trees in the public right-of-way should be made to the Mayor’s Hotline, hotline@cityofomaha.org, omahahotline.com [omahahotline.com], 402-444-5555 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-430 p.m.) or use the app, Mobile Omaha, available at the Apple Store and Google Play."

City officials also said some pools and libraries remain closed due to power outages. Some city parks are also restricted due to tree damage. Cleanup is underway at those locations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.