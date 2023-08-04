City of Omaha spray grounds to re-open Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, MUD asked customers to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage. A water main break near the Florence Water Production Planthas been affecting water supply. City hydrant parties were canceled and spray grounds, also known as splash pads, were closed.

In a news release on Friday, the mayor's office announced that all 12 City of Omaha spray grounds will reopen Saturday, August 5.

The statement continued: "Mayor Jean Stothert and MUD President Mark Doyle discussed the MUD water restrictions in place following the significant water main break at a treatment plant last month. Doyle noted customer compliance with the restrictions and the recent heavy rain are helping to reduce water use.

If MUD suggests the City again reduce water use, the splash grounds could again be temporarily closed."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.