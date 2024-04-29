Clean-up continues; neighbors dealing with debris after Friday's tornadoes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the start of a long process. Joe Mraz drove from Omaha to Washington County to clean up and drop off tree debris he volunteered to clean up from a stranger's house.

"I have the time. I was able to take off work and I have family members that are able to help as well," Mraz said.

Washington County has three locations just for tree and yard debris.

Sunday, workers taking in load after load from a seemingly unending line of trailers.

Scott Anderson came from Elkhorn. Like Joe, he doesn't know whose homes these limbs came from.

"There's so many families that are suffering and hurt and had total loss. We just want to help anyway we can," Anderson said.

And it's not just in Washington County there are several drop off locations in Douglas County.

Greenbriar Park in Elkhorn is only accepting tree debris. Crews told me other home debris must go to a landfill.

Bennington, opened up an empty lot just south of the fire station. Residents can dump home and tree debris. No tires or toxic materials are allowed. And Pheasant Point Landfill remains an option, as well.

Clearing, hauling, helping.

"Wherever you go, everyone is just trying to do the same thing. Just trying to help out anyway you can," Anderson said.

To find a full list of where to drop off debris, click this link.

