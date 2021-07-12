Cleanup underway in the metro after Friday's severe storms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday's storm affected all corners of the Omaha metro.

At one point, close to 190,000 people were without power.

Now folks in the metro are working to clean up the damage.

Trees down, streets blocked off, power outages and traffic issues are the aftermaths of Friday night's storm.

Debris drop-off sites opened Saturday, but the entrances were backed up. People weren’t really expecting the level of damage the storm really caused, so they’ve had to rush to hardware stores in order to get supplies and tools to be able to clean up that debris.

"I woke up and there was sticks and tree branches all over the place so I didn’t have a saw that would cut so I had to add it to the list," said Andrew Wilson, an ACE Hardware customer.

Folks in Omaha will now have until Wednesday to get rid of any tree debris at drop-off sites.

There are six drop-off sites spread across the city to help people clean up from the storm.

For those not wanting to wait in line at a drop-off site, FCC Environmental will collect storm debris from residential addresses along with regular garbage and recycling services starting Monday.

This emergency collection will run for one week. Tree debris can be placed in the 96-gallon trash carts or in brown yard waste bags on your regular day of collection. Pre-paid stickers will not be required this week.

Larger tree debris can be bundled with rope or twine and placed at the curb next to the cart.

Anything larger than 40 pounds must be taken to a drop-off site.

Due to the additional volume, all collections this week may be delayed by one day. FCC will work Monday through Saturday to provide service.

Visit OPPD's website for up-to-date power outage information.

