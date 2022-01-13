Watch
Colorado to 'aggressively assert' water rights with Nebraska after hearing Gov. Ricketts' plans

People cool off in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver, Monday, June 14, 2021. By mid-afternoon, the temperature hit 96 degrees as part of the heat wave sweeping across the western U.S.
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 16:53:31-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Colorado has warned it will “protect and aggressively assert” its water rights after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a plan to spend $500 million on a canal and reservoir project that includes claiming access to land in Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he will work with Nebraska but wants to learn more details about what the state has planned.

His comments came as Ricketts released a proposed state budget Thursday detailing how he intends to fund the project. Ricketts and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced the water plan after Colorado released a report that identified new water projects within the South Platte River Basin.

