Community members voice concerns about congested 180th and Pacific intersection at Thursday open house

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Community members voiced their concerns about a congested west Omaha intersection. They went to an open house to see what could be in store for 180th and Pacific and shared their concerns.

Proposed changes include widening the street, a sign city planners are aware of the increased traffic volumes.

"The road that's here today, these are two-lane roads and in some cases three-lane roads. Those have a capacity between 12 and 18 thousand vehicles. We have exceeded those a long time ago," said Todd Pfitzer, engineer with Omaha Public Works.

If you didn't get the chance to attend the open house, or you want a better look at the proposed plans, go to this website.

