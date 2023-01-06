Competency evaluation ordered for suspect in Omaha double-homicide case

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County district court judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a double-homicide suspect.

Gage Walter, 27, is accused of killing two, older female relatives in Omaha this August. He was arrested in Winterset, Iowa and extradited to Douglas County in October.

Court records show the judge ordered that Walter be evaluated by mental health professionals from the Lincoln Regional Center to “determine whether the defendant is competent to stand trial and assist in his own defense.”

