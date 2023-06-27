Coneflower Creamery scoops up top U.S. ice cream shop honors from Yelp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week, consumer review site Yelp,released its list of the top 100 ice cream shops in the United States and Omaha's Coneflower Creamery froze out the competition to reach the top spot.

This wasn't a huge surprise to local ice cream aficionados and metro area foodies.

In 2020 General Manager Noah Bennett told 3 News Now: "We pride ourselves on being a farm-to-cone ice cream shop, so we like to partner with a lot of different local farms and businesses in the area to try and make the most fresh and best ice cream that we can."

Related|Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha

Coneflower celebrated with a video announcement on social media.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.