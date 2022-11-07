Congressional candidates open to changing Daylight Saving ritual; stress economy, inflation ahead of midterms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Candidates in one of the biggest races in the area enter the home stretch of their campaigns for Nebraska's 2nd district.

Republican candidate Don Bacon said his campaign has door knocked on about 10,000 homes total over the last two weeks. He’s touted some of his bills aimed at funding Offut Air Force Base, Eppley Airfield, and UNMC among other places.

Democratic candidate Tony Vargas said he’s been focused on making sure voters are clear about his message and what he can do to best represent District 2. Both candidates said inflation and the economy were the biggest issues facing voters.

“[Voters] want somebody that understands the hardships and how difficult it is to make ends meet and I hear that," Vargas said. "This is an opportunity to send somebody to congress that has experience at putting money back in people’s pockets.”

“[We] have higher energy prices and then inflation, you put those two things together and we’re at a 40-year worst," Bacon said. "I’m the right person for this because I want to be energy independent we must make that a priority, and I voted against the reckless spending that got us here.”

The election comes days after the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) this year. In March, a move to make DST passed the Senate but was stalled in Congress. Vargas and Bacon said they were open to the idea.

Where do Vargas, Bacon stand on Daylight Saving Time?

“Most people want to stop the time changes twice a year, so I’m on that legislation," Bacon said. "It passed unanimously in the Senate and the Democrat majority has not put it on the floor."

“I’ll be honest, like, we’ve had this conversation in the legislature, and what we tend to find is there’s a good group of people, Democrats and Republicans, that think we should change it, and I’m open-minded to that,” said Vargas.

The senate-backed move would have gone into effect next year.

Stay with 3 News Now for the latest in this, and all of the important races and issues on the ballot this midterm election.

