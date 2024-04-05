Congressman Don Bacon responds to censure by Sarpy County Republican Party

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, April 4, the Sarpy County Republican Party Central Committee approved a resolution of censure for Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, who started serving in the U.S. House in 2017 and is currently running for re-election.

The group accuses Bacon of disregarding key party principles, cites "irresponsible" spending bills, and members were displeased that Bacon voted on the Respect for Marriage Act, among other things.

In a statement to 3 News Now, Bacon wrote:

"This is the same group that kicked out most of the Republican office holders, including the long-time serving county attorney Lee Polikov and State Senator Rita Sanders, and chased away many dedicated party stalwarts. Unfortunately, the Sarpy GOP has been co-opted by a radical few. I am focused on holding this seat and growing our majority. I was rated the most effective Republican in the House with a list of accomplishments that will deliver victory this November.”

