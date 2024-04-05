Watch Now
Congressman Don Bacon responds to censure by Sarpy County Republican Party

Group accuses Bacon of using "denigrating rhetoric against fellow Republicans." Bacon says the group has "chased away many dedicated party stalwarts."
Posted at 5:19 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 18:24:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, April 4, the Sarpy County Republican Party Central Committee approved a resolution of censure for Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, who started serving in the U.S. House in 2017 and is currently running for re-election.

The group accuses Bacon of disregarding key party principles, cites "irresponsible" spending bills, and members were displeased that Bacon voted on the Respect for Marriage Act, among other things.

In a statement to 3 News Now, Bacon wrote:

"This is the same group that kicked out most of the Republican office holders, including the long-time serving county attorney Lee Polikov and State Senator Rita Sanders, and chased away many dedicated party stalwarts. Unfortunately, the Sarpy GOP has been co-opted by a radical few. I am focused on holding this seat and growing our majority. I was rated the most effective Republican in the House with a list of accomplishments that will deliver victory this November.”

